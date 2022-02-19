COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department responded to a barricaded person in a home in Columbia Saturday morning.
The incident occurred on Moss Street and wrapped up after one person was taken into custody, according to police.
Dozens of police cars and emergency vehicles lined the area, including an armored truck.
Officers could be seen wearing tactical gear and heavy weapons.
KOMU has reached out to the Columbia Police Department for additional information.
This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.