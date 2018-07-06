Columbia Police respond to more than 140 fireworks calls

COLUMBIA – The Fourth of July is over, but some mid-Missourians are still feeling the repercussions.

According to the Columbia Police Department's website, CPD dispatched officers to 141 different firework-related incidents on Wednesday. The Jefferson City and Fulton police departments did not have any information to give the station, but KOMU 8 News did report on an incident Wednesday evening involving a Fulton officer being severely injured due to a firework.

As of 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night, MU Hospital had treated two people for firework-related injuries in the emergency room. Boone Hospital had not yet treated anyone for firework-related injuries.

According to the National Fire Protection Agency website, the most recent data said in 2016, there were 11,100 firework-related injuries treated in hospitals across the country.