Columbia police respond to motorcycle, car accident on West Broadway
COLUMBIA - Columbia police officers responded to an accident involving a car and motorcycle at the intersection of West Broadway and Strawn Road late Sunday night.
Sgt. Kim German with CPD said the victim was seriously injured and transported to an area hospital.
Sgt. German did not give the name of the victim involved and said the investigation is ongoing.
