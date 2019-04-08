Columbia police respond to motorcycle, car accident on West Broadway

19 hours 6 minutes 26 seconds ago Sunday, April 07 2019 Apr 7, 2019 Sunday, April 07, 2019 11:05:00 PM CDT April 07, 2019 in News
By: Temi Oshadiya, KOMU 8 Reporter and Jack Lee, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - Columbia police officers responded to an accident involving a car and motorcycle at the intersection of West Broadway and Strawn Road late Sunday night. 

Sgt. Kim German with CPD said the victim was seriously injured and transported to an area hospital.

Sgt. German did not give the name of the victim involved and said the investigation is ongoing.

