Columbia police respond to multiple business break-ins

COLUMBIA- Columbia police took 12 reports of business break-ins on Big Bear Boulevard Monday.

Officers were dispatched to a law alarm, several busted windows and a broken door.

The Tinting Spot owner Jeff Gomez said his business was one of many that got broken into.

"We had a Christmas tree that was flipped upside down, and all of the ornaments on the ground, we went in the back and our desk had been gone through and there's paper and DVD players and things just thrown all over the place in the back," Gomez said.

Gomez said a small amount of money was taken from his business as well.

The Columbia Police Department could not confirm yet whether the break-ins are burglaries or vandalism.

The Columbia Police Department has provided a list of businesses that were affected:

1. Sidelines Sports Bar. Broken Front Window

2. Bimbo's Bakeries

3. 610 Big Bear Boulevard

4. Boone Strength & Fitness

5. Rhodes Fire Protection

6. PACE

7. 612 Big Bear Boulevard

8. Rockbridge Brewing Brewery (former location)

9. Daisy Appliance LLC

10. 610 Big Bear Boulevard

11. 612 Big Bear Boulevard

12. All Phase Mechanical

[Editor's note: this story has been updated to reflect the latest information available.]