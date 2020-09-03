Columbia Police respond to report of shots fired in north Columbia

COLUMBIA- Columbia Police responded to the 3500 block of Derby Ridge Drive around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday after a report of shots fired.

Officers inspected the area and located shell casings, but no injuries or property damage was reported.

There was no confirmation of the type of vehicle, but witnesses described it as a small, tan passenger car. There are no further descriptions of the vehicle or suspect(s) to provide.

The investigation is ongoing. KOMU 8 will continue to update you as more information is provided.

Anyone with information about this incident, contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.