Columbia police respond to shots fired

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said it responded to a shots fired call on the 1400 block of Greensboro Drive around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officers said one residence was damaged, and they found numerous shell casings at the scene.

Authorities said no one was injured.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you can contact Columbia Police Department or call CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.