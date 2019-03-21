Columbia Police respond to shots fired call on Hanover Boulevard

COLUMBIA – Columbia Police Department responded to a shots fired call on Hanover Boulevard Wednesday morning.

Police said the two men involved, in their early 20s, are now in custody. CPD Sergeant Amy Bishop said there is no reason for people in the area to feel unsafe.

“At this point everybody has been taken into custody from this disturbance, so I feel like things are going to be calm,” Bishop said.

KOMU talked to two neighbors who did not want to go on camera out of safety concerns.

Both neighbors said the street has been quiet since a couple of renters were evicted over the summer.

Bishop said when police arrived they took one person into custody and another to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries unrelated to a gunshot.

Both men will face charges for a physical disturbance.