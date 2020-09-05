Columbia Police respond to shots fired in northern Columbia area
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police responded to shots fired near the area of West Worley Street and Spencer Avenue around 3 p.m. on Thursday.
Officers on the scene found evidence that a handgun was fired. No property damage or injuries were reported during that investigation on scene.
CPD does not have any further information on suspect or vehicle descriptions at this time. The investigation is ongoing and KOMU 8 will update as we learn more.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStopper at 573-875-TIPS to remain anonymous.
