Columbia Police Respond to Shots Fired, Intrusion

COLUMBIA - Columbia police responded to two separate, unrelated incidents early Friday morning.

Shortly after 4 a.m., officers were dispatched to a reported burglary in the 1200 bloc of E. Walnut Street. An investigation revealed a female victim was asleep in her apartment when she felt someone touching her sexually. The victim woke up and says she saw a male getting out of her bed and putting on his shorts. The suspect then left the apartment. The victim reportedly left her door unlocked.

Around 6 a.m. officers responded to reports of shots fired around Appalachian and Altai drives. When the officers arrived they found a Jeep parked on the 3300 block of Appalachian Drive that had been shot through the rear windshield. Officers also found five spent casings near the vehicle. Witnesses told police they saw a red sport utility vehicle leaving the area.

No injuries have been reported. The only damage found was on the parked Jeep.

Both investigations are ongoing.

If you have any information about either incident, contact the Columbia Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (573) 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.