Columbia police respond to shots fired report

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department responded to a shots fired incident near Quail Drive Thursday afternoon.

According to Sergeant Chris Boyle, police responded to a report of two teenagers shooting off guns. Police found several shell casings alongside the Columbia Entertainment Company. The incident happen shortly after 1:00 p.m.

"The two people responsible left the area and were unable to be located," Boyle said.

Boyle said it did not appear anything was hit.

There were no signs of injuries and there was no known target, according to Boyle.