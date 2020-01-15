Columbia police respond to suspicious incident off Blue Ridge Road

COLUMBIA - Columbia police officers investigated a suspicious incident Tuesday night on the city's north side.

Officers responded to the call at a mobile home park at Blue Ridge Road and Northland Drive. At least six units were on the scene just before midnight.

Officers told KOMU 8 they originally responded to a shots fired call, but had not found any evidence of that.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.