Columbia police responded to an armed robbery last night

COLUMBIA - An armed robbery occurred at the Break Time convenience store on Forum Boulevard early Saturday morning.

According to a news release, the Columbia Police Department responded to the report around 1 a.m.

Two men armed with handguns and wearing masks demanded money from a clerk at the store.

There is currently no additional information.

The police department asks if you have any information regarding this incident to contact them at 573.874.7652, or call CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

Editors note: (This is an ongoing investigation by the Columbia Police Department and KOMU 8 will continue to update this story as information comes in.)