Columbia Police return search efforts to river

COOPER COUNTY – The Columbia Police Department refocused its search Friday for missing person Mengqi Ji, now putting efforts back on the Lamine River in Cooper County. The search is now centered on the Highway 41 bridge east of Blackwater. The department said it will continue to monitor the north and south riverbanks of the Lamine River.

According to a news release from CPD sent out Friday, the department has also conducted aerial and ground searches near Ashland Lake and the Pine Ridge Recreation Campground near New Bloomfield in Callaway County.

The news release said throughout the searches, no new evidence has been found. But an ongoing investigation led by the Columbia Police Department since Ji's disappearance in October of 2019 revealed her husband Joseph Elledge visited those locations before reporting Mengqi Ji missing.