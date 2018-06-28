Columbia Police say armed robber uses Halloween mask

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police officers responded to two armed robberies within four hours of each other Tuesday and Wednesday. They say both included a man wearing a halloween mask.

Police said a man wearing a Halloween mask robbed a store on North Keene Street just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the man demanded money from the clerk at Patricia's IGA, took the money and ran away. Nobody was injured.

The second occurred at 12:30 a.m. when a man, also wearing a Halloween mask, demanded money from the front desk at La Quinta Inn & Suites on I-70 Drive. Police said the man took the money and took off on foot.

Columbia Police did not say if the two incidents are releated.

Columbia Police asked anyone with information about these incidents to contact the Columbia Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.