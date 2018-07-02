Columbia police say man attacked along I-70

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Columbia police say a man who offered to help a motorist along Interstate 70 was attacked, robbed and left unconscious on the side of the highway.

Police say the man, whose identity wasn't released, was driving along the highway near Columbia when he saw a vehicle on the side of the road and pulled over to help.

Authorities say two men attacked him, but didn't specify the type of weapon that was used. The victim says he called police once he regained consciousness. The Columbia Daily Tribune reports he was then taken to the hospital.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Columbia Police Department.