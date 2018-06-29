Columbia Police Search for Alleged Rapist

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said Tuesday it is searching for a man who allegedly raped a woman at the Aspen Heights apartment complex in south Columbia.

Police said officers learned through their investigation that a 19-year-old female was raped in the 3600 block of Aspen Heights Parkway around 2:00 a.m. on either Nov. 1 or Nov. 2.

The victim told police the suspect began following her and chased her when she tried to run away from him. Police said the suspect pushed the victim down in the grass near the clubhouse and forcibly raped her. Police said the suspect then fled the scene.

KOMU 8 News spoke with Stuart Watkins who serves as director of public relations for Aspen Heights. Watkins said Aspen Heights has not received a formal report from local law enforcement or any resident of Aspen Heights Columbia.

Watkins also said all property features, including gates and surveillance, were operating properly at the time of the alleged incident. Watkins said suspicious behavior was not reported to security guards working on Nov. 1 or Nov. 2.

Aspen Heights has contacted and is working closely with the Columbia Police Department to provide surveillance footage from the property.