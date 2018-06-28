Columbia police search for robbery suspect

COLUMBIA - Officers said a suspect is on the run after a robbery at an Extended Stay America Saturday night.

A male suspect went into the hotel on Business Loop 70 and demanded money from the clerk, according to the Columbia Police Department. After he received the money, the suspect ran away from the hotel heading northbound through Cosmo Park, officers said.

CPD said it used a K9 unit in a tracking effort in Cosmo Park, but the suspect was not found.

No one was injured during the robbery, according to police.