Columbia police search for suspect after ATM theft
COLUMBIA — Police are investigating after an ATM was stolen from the Great Southern Bank on 3200 South Providence Saturday morning.
According to a release from the Columbia Police Department, officers responded to multiple alarms at the bank at 3:40 a.m. When they arrived, officers discovered the ATM was missing and there were several pieces of debris on the ground.
Surveillance footage showed the ATM being placed in the back of a dump truck with a white cab and a blue body, according to the release. CPD asked anyone with information to call 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.
