Columbia police search for suspect in McDonald's robbery
COLUMBIA - Police were searching for a suspect in a nearby creek after a robbery at a Columbia McDonald's on Saturday night.
Police responded to the McDonald's at 3206 Clark Lane just after 6 p.m. after they received a call of a 64-year-old woman whose purse was stolen in the parking lot. In a news release, police said the woman was not injured.
Officers said the suspect fled into a wooded culvert between the McDonald's and I-70. Police used a K-9 in their search and were stationed along I-70 and in the parking lots of the McDonald's, a nearby hotel and a nearby Wendy's.
Officers called off the search around 7:30 p.m.
Police believed the male suspect was familiar with the area. They said he was last seen in a dark gray or brown sweatshirt with a hood.
They were unable to find him Saturday evening and believe it was possible he fled to a network of drainage tunnels.
(Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify information about the suspect.)
