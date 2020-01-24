Columbia Police searching for man in assault case
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of assault. The man pictured has not been identified.
If you have any information on the subject in the photo, please contact the Columbia Police Department at (573)-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS.
