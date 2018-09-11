Columbia Police searching for suspects in armed robbery

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police responded to a reported armed robbery just after midnight Tuesday in the 1600 block of Kitty Hawk Drive.

CPD said in a release four people were walking back to a residence when they were approached by two males. Each suspect had a firearm and reportedly demanded property from the victims.

After taking an unidentified amount of property from the victims, the suspects fled on foot from the area. No one was hurt.

CPD asks those with any information on the armed robbery to contact the department at 573-874-7652 or at CrimeStoppers 573-875-TIPS to remain anonymous.