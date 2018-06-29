Columbia Police Seek Help Identifying Rape Suspect

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police are searching for a sexual assault suspect after responding to a report of rape early Friday morning.

The 41-year-old victim reported she was raped at Cosmo Park by the suspect just before calling the police. The victim reported that the suspect left in a pickup truck after hearing voices coming toward them. The victim is not facing serious physical injuries.

Police are asking for help identyfing the suspect. They describe him as a black male in his 30's with a slim build and medium complexion. He is driving a grey, full size, extended cab, lifted pickup, but the make and model are unknown.

Police ask for any information or tips to be sent to the Columbia Police Department non-emergency number at 573-442-6131 or Crime Stoppers at 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.