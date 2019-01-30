Columbia police seek public's help in search for package thief
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is seeking help in identifying a suspect in a package theft.
It happened in the 700 block of West Ridge Drive near Rollins Street.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or Crimestoppers at 573.875.TIPS to remain anonymous. The case number is 2019-000901.
