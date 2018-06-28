Columbia Police Starts Crackdown on Drunk Driving

COLUMBIA - Police officers in Columbia will be out in full force to catch drunk drivers over St. Patrick's Day weekend. The Columbia Police Department joins the national "Drive Sober and Get Pulled Over" crackdown on drunk driving.

Along with the Boone County Sheriff's Department, police officers aim to discourage people from driving under the influence and get impaired drivers off the roads.

Enforcements runs from Friday through Monday. Police officers will work overtime for this campaign and will get paid through a grant from MoDOT.

The nationwide campaign will include high-visibility enforcement, high-profile events, and will be supported by national paid advertising.

The Columbia Police Department reminded motorists that impaired driving is one of America's most often committed and deadliest crimes. Last year, drunk driving accidents killed 218 people and seriously injured 666 on Missouri roadways.

Missouri also has a zero tolerance law for underage drinking.