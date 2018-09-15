Columbia Police Still Looking for Police Impersonator

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is asking the public for tips and input with regards to a police impersonator. The department last received information that the suspect may have purchased the vehicle he is driving in the last 60 days. Police believe the vehicle is a dark colored Chevrolet Impala or similar. Anyone who has information about the suspect described as: white male, 6"1' to 6"3', thin build, brownish red hair and a scruffy beard, who may have purchased a vehicle recently is encouraged to contact Crimestoppers at 875-TIPS or the department directly at 874-7652.