Columbia police take man into custody after standoff

COLUMBIA — A man is in custody after a standoff with Columbia police and a SWAT team Saturday night.

Public information officer Jeff Pitts said an officer saw 39-year-old Lucas Garner's car driving around 7:45 p.m. The officer knew Garner had an active warrant for assault out of Boone County, Pitts said, but lost sight of the vehicle. Officers began canvassing the area and found Garner in a house in the 400 block of Hickman Avenue.

Pitts said officers attempted to make contact with Garner, but he barricaded himself in the home. Police used a crisis negotiation team, a SWAT team and a K9 unit on scene to initiate negotiations, and he surrendered without injuries to himself or officers.

"Anytime we have a situation like this, we have as many resources as possible on scene that can help in whatever way they specialize," Pitts said.