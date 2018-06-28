Columbia Police Taking Precautions During Graduation Weekend

COLUMBIA - Columbia police said Wednesday they will take extra precautions to catch drunk drivers during this upcoming graduation weekend.

The Columbia Police Department said they will conduct a sobriety checkpoint sometime between May 16-18 to focus on reducing deaths and serious injuries caused by impaired drivers.

In Missouri if a driver causes a fatal crash while intoxicated, he or she could be charged with involuntary manslaughter, a felony resulting in up to seven years of jail time, and a $5,000 fine.

To learn more information about impaired driving, visit Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety's website.