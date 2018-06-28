Columbia police: three shots fired incidents since Monday evening

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said Tuesday morning it was investigating three shots fired incidents, all of which happened between 6 p.m. Monday and 3 a.m. Tuesday.

At about 9:40 p.m. officers said they were called to a hospital in reference to a gunshot victim who arrived at the emergency room in a personal vehicle. A 22-year-old man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the torso, according to police.

Officers said the man was in serious condition Tuesday and they were investigating how he was shot.

Just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired at the intersection of Providence Road and Worley Street. Officers found multiple cartridge casings in the 200 block of Fourth Avenue, nearby. Police said several men were seen running from the area before officers arrived. No injuries were reported from the incident Tuesday morning.

The two calls came after a shots were fired about 6:15 p.m. Monday on Hickam Drive. No injuries were reported in that incident, either.