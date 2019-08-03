Columbia police to investigate failure to file missing persons report

COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department said Friday it will investigate if department policy was followed after a missing person's remains were found last month.

Officers received a report of a missing person, Glen O'Neal, July 3, according to a news release. He had last been seen June 30. The responding officer issued a "be on the lookout," or BOLO, which is a message in the law enforcement records system that can be accessed by other officers. However, there was no missing person report submitted.

Two hikers near I-70 Drive SW and Silvey Street found human remains July 25. Officers confirmed the remains belonged to O'Neal the next day.

The department began an internal investigation July 26 regarding policy 332, which requires a missing person report to be submitted for any person missing for more than 24 hours. Internal Affairs will investigate if the policy was followed.