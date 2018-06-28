Columbia Police to Monitor Traffic Along Stadium Blvd

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department will be conducting traffic stops along Stadium Blvd Friday starting at 4 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 a.m. This is specifically for the holiday season as traffic can get a bit congested around the mall.

The CPD ask that motorists slow down, be patient and prepare for the trip to take a little longer. The police department also asked motorists to try to not block the intersections to ensure a smoother flow of traffic.