COLUMBIA-- Due to the recent spike in coronavirus cases in mid-Missouri, the Columbia Police Department announced Friday they would be reducing the number of in-person interactions between officers and the public.
In a press release, CPD said that activities relating to traffic functions, in-person police reports and access to police stations would be suspended beginning Nov. 7.
Until further notice, the police station entrance at 600 East Walnut will be the only entrance open to the public.
"Calls for service can be sorted into two categories: life threatening and non-life-threatening," CPD Chief Geoff Jones said in the release. "All calls for service are reviewed by a supervisor who will advise whether or not to respond in-person."
According to the release, calls for life-threatening incidents include domestic violence, missing persons, robbery, stabbing, fights, reports of sexual assault and child abuse and neglect.
Non-life-threatening incidents include peace disturbances, past theft of motor vehicles, car accidents without injuries, vandalism and traffic complaints.
Officers are required to wear protective equipment when responding to calls and take various other precautions.
Specific safety protocols will be implemented when an arrest is necessary in order to protect the public and officers.