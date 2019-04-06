Columbia police warn of intruders claiming to be officers

19 hours 8 minutes 33 seconds ago Friday, April 05 2019 Apr 5, 2019 Friday, April 05, 2019 6:42:00 PM CDT April 05, 2019 in News
By: McKenna Alexander, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA - After two incidents involving intruders claiming to be officers, police are reminding the community how to properly identify law enforcement. 

The Columbia Police Department, University of Missouri Police Department and Boone County Sheriff's Department held a joint news conference Thursday to remind the city what uniformed officers wear when they approach a home. 

The reminder comes after two forced entry incidents. The first was in the 1500 block of Spiro Drive on March 21, and the second was on the 2000 block of Holly Avenue on April 5.

"I just want to get in front of this and let people know what we look like," Columbia Interim Police Chief Geoff Jones said. "I don't want anybody to get hurt by these folks."

Officers will be wearing a badge and an official uniform, Jones said, and the intruders in the robberies were dressed in hoodies. 

The departments reminded the public to check who is outside before opening the door to anyone, and officials said to check surveillance cameras if they are concerned about potentially suspicious activity. 

