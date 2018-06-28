Columbia Police Warn of Phone Scam

COLUMBIA - Police said Thursday citizens should be wary of a possible phone scam originating in the state of California and targeting victims in mid-Missouri. The calls originate from the phone number 818-436-0440. The caller offered a free back brace to one local person. The person declined, but said the caller phoned again. That time, the caller claimed to be with a company called "Life Watch" and offered a necklace alert system for free.

Police officers called the actual Life Watch and Life Alert companies and both claimed not to have sales people making such calls. Both companies also said they do not use that phone number.

Police warned citizens not to give out any personal information to unknown people or companies and be skeptical overall.