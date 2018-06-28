Columbia Police warn of potential IRS scam

COLUMBIA - Police are warning residents about a phone scam.

The Columbia Police Department said it has received multiple reports of someone pretending to be an IRS employee telling people they are in danger of a lawsuit. According to police, the caller tries to get the victim to reveal personal and financial information in order to avoid the lawsuit.

The department said it wants to remind the public that government agencies do not call citizens to ask them for any form of debit or credit card payment. Police advise against giving out personal information such as credit card information or social security numbers to strangers over the phone. The department said, "If something doesn’t seem right, it’s not right."

If you've fallen victim to a scam, you can submit a report to the Treasury Inspector General online at https://www.treasury.gov/tigta/contact_report_scam.shtml.

You are also advised to report any type of fraudulent activity to your local law enforcement agency.