Columbia Police Warn Women of Recent Assault, Break-Ins

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police are warning female college students to take extra precautions after a series of early-morning break-ins and a sexual assault.

Police suspect the six incidents are related. In each instance, a college-age woman reported finding a male suspect who broke into her apartment or attempted to enter. The crimes included one sexual assault and a second attempted sexual assault by an assailant with a knife.

The suspect is being described as a male, in his 30's, 6'0" to 6'2", with an athletic build. The suspect has been seen at times wearing glasses.

Police report the latest cases are similar to the crimes that occurred downtown and in the east campus area in 2013.

The Columbia Police Department reminds everyone to lock doors and windows, especially at night, report any suspicious activity immediately to police, walk in well-lit areas on primary paths, remain alert to your surroundings, stay off cell phones when walking or running and avoid wearing headphones.

The Police Department is asking any victims or witnesses who may have additional information to call Crime Stoppers at (573) 875-TIPS (7477).