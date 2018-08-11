Columbia Police Win and Learn

Saturday's gunfire off of Route B marked the 8th Annual S.W.A.T. Rifle and Submachine Gun Championships. Teams from Missouri and around the country competed against and learned from each other. Columbia Police's Captain Tom Dresner placed first overall in the tournament. Columbia's four man teams took first and second place.

"We'll have a lot of networking camaraderie and we're able to talk about tactics and see how other people do their stuff, see what kind of equipment they have and see how they do their things. So, this is a really good avenue for us to get together and have fun and at the same time learn because this is in essence training," said Timothy Moriarity of the Columbia Police Star Team.

A total of 82 shooters competed in the tournament from 16 different departments. The competition drew Federal and local departments from as far away as Texas and Minnesota.