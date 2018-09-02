Columbia Police Work Scene of Auto-Pedestrian Accident

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police said a woman was transported to an area hospital with non life-threatening arm injuries Friday night after she was hit by a car on the overpass at Grindstone Parkway and Route 63.

A woman at the PetroMart near the scene told KOMU 8 News the woman was walking toward her home when she was hit by a 19-year-old female driver.

The grandfather of the driver told KOMU 8 News at the scene that her granddaughter felt "embarrased" by the accident and did not believe alcohol was involved.

Boone County emergency officials alerted residents to avoid the overpass for about thirty minutes shortly after the accident, which occurred around 9:35 p.m Friday.