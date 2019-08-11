Columbia pools deal with excessive heat warning

COLUMBIA - Temperatures are expected to remain dangerously high after a severe weather alert was issued by The National Weather Service Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to remain within the mid-to-upper 90s, with a heat index of 110 through Saturday.

Many find that spending their days at one of Columbia's outdoor public pools is a great way to cool off. But Janel Twehous, Aquatic Supervisor for Columbia Parks and Recreation, said there are other things to consider.

"It's easy to forget to do things like eat, take breaks, or apply sunscreen regularly when you're out having fun all day at the pool. Taking time to take care of yourself and your kids is crucial to having a fun and safe time."

Safety of the lifeguards is also important to Twehous. She said that allowing them to have chances to cool off is necessary.

"Making sure that they stay hydrated, stay in the shade, and take a dip in the pool themselves when they get a chance makes it easy for them to stay safe in this type of weather," Twehous said.

Lifeguards help patrons practice these safety procedures as well. Josh Stotler, a lifeguard at Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center, said they are cautious about how much time people spend in the heat.

"We have safety breaks where we clear everyone out of the pool and give the time to get some food, get some water, whatever they need to keep themselves healthy."