Columbia Postal Workers Prepare for Annual Food Drive

COLUMBIA - Residents in Columbia can trade a few cans of food for their mail this coming Saturday as part of the U.S. Post Office's 19th annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive.

Blue, plastic grocery bags will be delivered to most neighborhoods around town for residents to fill with non-perishable items. They can then place the bags next to their mailboxes for the mail carriers to pick up on May 14.

Mail carriers are also out in the community this week to promote the upcoming food drive. Some are bagging groceries at the local Patricia's and Hyvee grocery stores, while others will be found holding banners on Friday night to remind people to set their items out the next morning.

Jeff Connell, a mailman and State Food Drive Director for Missouri, said he always enjoys participating. "We're collecting food nationwide for people in our community-- the same people we serve every day that need the help," he said. "We're out delivering their mail and we see families that basically do without."

He and other local letter carriers hope to surpass the 65,000 pounds of food collected in Columbia last year. And Peggy Kirkpatrick, executive director of The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri, believes they will make it happen.

"We have some of the most enthusiastic letter carriers than anywhere else in the state of Missouri," she said. "They do all of this to help people right here in their community because they care."

All food picked up for the food drive will be sorted and delivered to the Food Bank this weekend.