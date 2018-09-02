Columbia prepares for snow

COLUMBIA — Nov. 16 is Missouri Winter Weather Awareness Day and Columbia Public Works conducted its annual Dry Snow Run Wednesday morning.

The purpose of this event was to review safety procedures for plow drivers and review snow routes.

“It’s a good chance for the trucks to be around the city to do a dry run and just making sure they understand what there routes are and if there are any special conditions they want to look for,” Barry Dalton, Columbia Public Works public information officer said.

Special conditions drivers are told to look for include tight turns, cul-de-sacs, bridges, hills, and places where lots of cars park. Dalton said drivers should be aware of those before the first snow hits.

During an actual snow event, crews will plow and treat residential streets to a passable condition during regular working hours, Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“Well safety is the number one concern, and in order to be more safe you have to train. Training is essential to safety and so we see this as a great opportunity for the drivers to get comfortable with their routes, to get comfortable with their equipments, and be safe when they're out there clearing the roads for Columbia residents,” Dalton said.