Columbia Promoting FastCAT with Free Rides During Homecoming

COLUMBIA - The city's new bus service, FastCAT, is offering free rides during the University of Missouri Homecoming this weekend.

The free rides will be available between Friday through Sunday. The service runs until 2:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday and noon until 10 p.m. on Sunday.

"We want students and residents to know that FastCAT is a safe and easy way to get around campus and downtown," City Manager Mike Matthes said. "Homecoming is a busy time, and this is a great way to reduce the stress of parking and traffic. Park for free at our 5th and Walnut garage and let Columbia Transit drive this weekend."

The buses will be required to take detours around Rollins between Hitt Street and Missouri on Friday due to a scheduled spirit rally.

The buses will pick up people from the 22 available bus stops and from in front of the Carnahan Plaza Fountain.