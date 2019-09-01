Columbia Provides Coverage for Same-Sex Partners
Partners have to live together for at least six months and be at least 18 years old. There are numerous other requirements. City human resources officials say the requirements are similar to those at BJC HealthCare, the operator of Boone Hospital Center. Jim Windsor, chairman of the committee suggesting the benefit changes, says the updated policy ensures equal treatment among all city employees. Mayor Darwin Hindman believes more people could become interested in city jobs because of the changes.
