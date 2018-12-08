Columbia public bus route changes take effect Monday

COLUMBIA – As the work week begins, Columbia residents who ride the bus may notice changes in the schedule.

New bus routes for the city’s Go COMO service went into effect Monday as part of the 2018 budget passed by Columbia City Council.

The changes remove two routes, the Pink and Dark Green routes, from the bus system and merge four others that alternate throughout the day.

Columbia Transit and Parking Manager Drew Brooks said the cuts are a result of the city trying to cut its transit budget by half a million dollars.

The city spent about a year and a half with consulting firm Olsson Associates to determine the efficiency of its bus service.

"We really wanted to try and make these decisions as data-driven as we possibly could," Brooks said. "We do know that every one of those data points, every one of those riders is a person that's impacted by it, but we felt this was the best way to go about it to look at the lowest ridership routes to be impacted."

Brooks said many of the system's drivers work overtime hour shifts and the cuts are a way to diminish their staffing issues.

"Having to train fewer drivers and have fewer drivers on the payroll will hopefully help with that situation," Brooks said.

Here is a list of all changes made to the Go COMO system: