Columbia Public Health Department purchases drug terminator

COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) has purchased a "Drug Terminator" for use by the Columbia Police Department.

The device is a mobile incinerator for the disposal of illicit drugs. It will work directly in conjunction with the medication drop box program in order to encourage proper disposal of unused medication to reduce the misuse of prescription drugs..

The terminator provides possible solutions to reduce the number of drugs put down drains and the number of drugs appearing in landfills as waste. The department said it is a solution that "impacts the safety of water and the solid waste division in a positive way."

"This incinerator will keep the medications away from people that they were not intended for and provides a safe way to get rid of out-of-date medications," Columbia Water & Light Communications and Marketing Supervisor, Connie Kacprowicz said. "There is an added environmental benefit of the medications not eventually ending up in our streams and rivers. This project will keep our community and environment safe."

In addition to environmental benefits, the department said the incinerator will directly correspond to a community-identified issue surrounding risky behaviors, and how to reduce substances in the community.

The public is encouraged to utilize the medication dropbox, located in the lobby of the Columbia Police Department.