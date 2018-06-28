Columbia Public Library Helping People Learn Their Genealogy

COLUMBIA - For anyone wondering how to trace their genealogy, the Columbia Public Library may be able to offer a helping hand.

For a lot of people, it is fairly easy to track their heritage to their grandparent's generation, but then after that it often becomes very difficult.

The library is helping people get started on learning where they came from and their heritage.

From 2 to 4 p.m., you can learn to take the first steps in researching when and where your family came to America.