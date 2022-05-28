COLUMBIA - Columbia public pools are opening alongside the start of summer.
Piper Forthaus is starting her fourth summer working as a lifeguard in Columbia.
She started before the COVID-19 pandemic and has kept working as Missouri moves to an endemic phase. She said that the hours will look a little different this year.
"The past couple summers, we had COVID sessions here at this facility," Forthaus said. "So now we no longer have that we're open 12 to 5."
Though COVID sessions aren't being held anymore, pools will remain closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, which started during the pandemic.
Forthause said the main problem at the public pools is staffing.
"We sadly only pay minimum wage," Forthaus said. "So no one really wants to work for us because a lot of other companies have upped their starting pay since COVID. Because of again, worker shortage."
Staffing problems mean that some public pools in Columbia might remain closed for the entire summer.
Douglas Family Aquatic Center and the Lake of the Woods pool have not yet opened. Forthaus said Douglas could open when more lifeguards get certified, but it's unlikely that the Lake of the Woods Pool will open this summer.
"Hopefully when Douglas opens, we get people out there too," Forthaus said.
Forthaus said Columbia public pools are still following covid protocols, but they expect more people out this year.
"I'm hoping that we get to see more people and that we get to go back to our normal numbers a little bit so I can see more faces," Forthaus said.
Syndey Philpot is the aquatic supervisor. She said opening the pool has gone to schedule, but getting lifeguards has been the biggest challenge.
"The biggest thing that we've been able to get is just our own staff current that have been able to get some of their friends to come in and just advocating for the job from themselves to their friends," Philpot said. "But it's still a big issue. We're still needing more."
Philpot started in Christmas, and she's trying to work hard to incentivize more lifeguards to start and stay working.
"We just constantly stay in contact with them, let them know that we do want them to work for us," Philpot said. "And keeping our current guards happy. We want them to have a fun time working here."
The Douglas pool is scheduled to open on July 1, and the Lake of the Woods pool will be opened if the pools get enough life guards.