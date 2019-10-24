Columbia Public School Grants Employees Pay Raise

Monday, April 09 2012
By: Jake Schlegel
COLUMBIA - On Monday the Columbia School Board voted to give pay raises to paraprofessionals, custodians and instructors in nutrition sciences. This impacts 476 employees.

The average salary increase will be about 6.5 percent, and the increase will impact the district's operating budget by about $540,000, which is less than one-half percent of the district's entire operating budget of about $160 million.

The school board also voted to designate Ridgeway Elementary School as a small autonomous school. This will give Ridgeway Elementary more flexibility in staffing, budgeting and curriculum. Ridgeway will remain as an autonomous school for the next five years.

