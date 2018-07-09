Columbia public school students meet the bosses

COLUMBIA- Friday, the Columbia Area Career Center hosted a Business Awareness Day.

Students from Columbia's Hickman, Rock Bridge, and Battle High Schools attended the event to get to know some of Mid-Missouri's company leaders. The day consisted of two areas of focus that included a skills expo focus as well as a networking focus. The skills expo area consisted of 24 different careers that gave students a glimpse of what life is like is their respective fields.

"We just want them to get the value of networking and if it's who you know and you have the job skills, which we believe out kids do, then it's a deadly combo with getting the job that you want," Columbia Area Career Center Strategic Communications Manager Amanda Brown said.

With CEO's and workers from various Columbia businesses such as Emery Sapp and Sons, Missouri Department of Higher Education, and Harold's Doughnuts, the students got the chance a variety of different career paths.

"The closer we put these programs to their other academic studies the more access they have, the more participation we'll have and ultimately the better we're gonna prepare students for the workplace," Columbia Area Career Center Director, Randall Gooch said.

The Columbia Area Career Center ranges from ages 10 through high school. All students that attend Columbia Public Schools are eligible to enroll in the center.