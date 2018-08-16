Columbia Public Schools adding window protection feature

1 month 1 week 5 hours ago Monday, July 09 2018 Jul 9, 2018 Monday, July 09, 2018 2:59:00 PM CDT July 09, 2018 in News
By: Mercedes Mackay, KOMU 8 News Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - School district officials in Columbia are moving forward with a new safety feature for local school buildings. 

The Columbia Board of Education met Monday evening and approved to begin construction for the use of a security window film at the new Cedar Ridge Elementary.   

Michelle Baumstark, Community Relations Director for CPS, said they started installing these films about a year ago across the district.

"This is just one additional element to keep our buildings safe and secure. We feel like it was worth the investment to do so, so we've been working on that for more than a year now," she said. 

The security film is currently in 15 buildings and it will continue to be added throughout the district. 

The film is designed to create an additional layer of protection so the window glass doesn't shatter. 

Julie Cook is a mother of three, and has a daughter in high school. She said safety improvements are vital to keep parents at peace. 

"Well to be honest with you, for me, I literally just pray over my kids every morning and I pray over our school," Cook said. 

Wyatt Moore, a senior at Hickman High School, did not know about the new safety feature being installed across the district. 

"Anything we can do to keep our kids safe, the money going towards it would be great," he said. 

Moore said the school district communicates with the students well.

"They don't keep us in the dark or anything like that," he said. 

CPS has spent $73,907 on the installation of the films so far.

District officials said it is installed mostly on the exterior part of the windows and some interior parts as well. 

"Safety is our number one priority. We want kids to be able to come to schools so that they can learn," Baumstark said. 

More News

Grid
List

Plane narrowly misses van crossing runway for barbecue
Plane narrowly misses van crossing runway for barbecue
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A jetliner taking off narrowly missed hitting an airport van that crossed a runway to go to... More >>
50 minutes ago Thursday, August 16 2018 Aug 16, 2018 Thursday, August 16, 2018 5:46:00 AM CDT August 16, 2018 in News

Ex-Missouri state trooper in drowning case sues for license
Ex-Missouri state trooper in drowning case sues for license
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A former Missouri state trooper who was driving a boat when a handcuffed Iowa man fell... More >>
55 minutes ago Thursday, August 16 2018 Aug 16, 2018 Thursday, August 16, 2018 5:41:00 AM CDT August 16, 2018 in News

Fiery multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-70 in Montgomery County
Fiery multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-70 in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - A multiple vehicle accident shut down both sides of Interstate 70 Wednesday around 7 p.m. At least... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, August 15 2018 Aug 15, 2018 Wednesday, August 15, 2018 8:28:00 PM CDT August 15, 2018 in News

Columbia Police Department opens new substation in high crime area
Columbia Police Department opens new substation in high crime area
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department opened a new substation in northeast Columbia on Wednesday. It's located off of Paris... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, August 15 2018 Aug 15, 2018 Wednesday, August 15, 2018 7:36:00 PM CDT August 15, 2018 in News

Columbia police chief speaks on downtown violence
Columbia police chief speaks on downtown violence
COLUMBIA – In his first comments on the extended period of weekend violence in downtown Columbia, Police Chief Ken Burton... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, August 15 2018 Aug 15, 2018 Wednesday, August 15, 2018 7:28:00 PM CDT August 15, 2018 in News

Police respond to reports of human trafficking attempts
Police respond to reports of human trafficking attempts
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department and the Columbia Police Department issued a joint statement Wednesday calling recent... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, August 15 2018 Aug 15, 2018 Wednesday, August 15, 2018 6:24:00 PM CDT August 15, 2018 in News

Missouri corrections officers win $113.7 million in lawsuit
Missouri corrections officers win $113.7 million in lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A jury has awarded Missouri prison guards compensation for work they performed before and after... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, August 15 2018 Aug 15, 2018 Wednesday, August 15, 2018 5:51:38 PM CDT August 15, 2018 in News

Lawyer involved in Greitens' case to be investigated
Lawyer involved in Greitens' case to be investigated
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A special prosecutor has been appointed to investigate allegations that a lawyer for the ex-husband of... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, August 15 2018 Aug 15, 2018 Wednesday, August 15, 2018 5:49:00 PM CDT August 15, 2018 in News

The Loop wins grant to revitalize corridor and create jobs
The Loop wins grant to revitalize corridor and create jobs
COLUMBIA - A grant and 10 year plan want to help revitalize an old section of Columbia and make it... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, August 15 2018 Aug 15, 2018 Wednesday, August 15, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT August 15, 2018 in News

Rural school districts affected by $200 million lack in transportation funding
Rural school districts affected by $200 million lack in transportation funding
KINGDOM CITY - Many rural school districts aren't getting enough from the state to pay for transporting students. Last... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, August 15 2018 Aug 15, 2018 Wednesday, August 15, 2018 2:22:00 PM CDT August 15, 2018 in News

Man arrested following chase which prompted modified school lockdowns
Man arrested following chase which prompted modified school lockdowns
BOONE COUNTY - Deputies arrested a man Wednesday morning following a chase throughout eastern Boone County. The chase started... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, August 15 2018 Aug 15, 2018 Wednesday, August 15, 2018 10:16:00 AM CDT August 15, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Westbound I-70 back open after crash near Kingdom City
UPDATE: Westbound I-70 back open after crash near Kingdom City
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Both westbound lanes of I-70 east of Kingdom City were back open following a crash Wednesday morning.... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, August 15 2018 Aug 15, 2018 Wednesday, August 15, 2018 8:09:00 AM CDT August 15, 2018 in News

Medical marijuana initiator sues to remove two competing ballot measures
Medical marijuana initiator sues to remove two competing ballot measures
COLUMBIA - Two medical marijuana November ballot measures are going to court ahead of the election, less than three months... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, August 15 2018 Aug 15, 2018 Wednesday, August 15, 2018 7:13:00 AM CDT August 15, 2018 in News

Report details sexual abuse by more than 300 priests in Pennsylvania's Catholic Church
Report details sexual abuse by more than 300 priests in Pennsylvania's Catholic Church
(CNN) -- A new grand jury report says that internal documents from six Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania show that more... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 15 2018 Aug 15, 2018 Wednesday, August 15, 2018 6:20:00 AM CDT August 15, 2018 in News

Man shot by northern Missouri deputy, hospitalized
Man shot by northern Missouri deputy, hospitalized
BEVIER, Mo. (AP) — A suspect is hospitalized after being shot by a sheriff's deputy in north-central Missouri. Macon... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 15 2018 Aug 15, 2018 Wednesday, August 15, 2018 6:11:00 AM CDT August 15, 2018 in News

More than 25 shell casings found after shots fired in northeast Columbia
More than 25 shell casings found after shots fired in northeast Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shots fired case in northeast Columbia. Around 2 a.m.... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 15 2018 Aug 15, 2018 Wednesday, August 15, 2018 4:50:00 AM CDT August 15, 2018 in News

Assistant police chief addresses recent violence in downtown Columbia
Assistant police chief addresses recent violence in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA - Assistant Police Chief John Gordon says the police department will be beefing up patrols in downtown Columbia this... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 11:30:00 PM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer concedes defeat in Republican primary
Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer concedes defeat in Republican primary
KANSAS CITY - Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer announced he is conceding the race for the Republican nomination for the governorship.... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 8:18:00 PM CDT August 14, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 70°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
7am 71°
8am 73°
9am 76°
10am 80°