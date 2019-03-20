Columbia Public Schools announce changes to school calendar

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools released a revised school calendar to make up five lost snow days without extending classes after Memorial Day.

April 10 will be a full day. It had previously been scheduled as an early dismissal day for teacher collaboration.

May 24 will also be changed to a full day. It will be the last day of school.

The initial plan to account for the snow days would have extended classes until May 28, the day after the holiday.

"The district believes these changes are in the best interest of our families and will allow for more instructional time in April in lieu of a partial day in late May," CPS said in a statement.

A revised 2018-2019 school year calendar is available on the district's website.